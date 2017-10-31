Happy Halloween! Hope its a gas!



What is the most important subject a witch learns in school?

A: Spelling.

Why did the skeleton cross the road?

A: To get to the body shop.

Why are ghosts so bad at lying?

A: Because you can see right through them!

What do ghosts use to wash their hair?

A: Shamboo!

What is a vampire’s favourite fruit? A:

A nectarine!

What do birds say on Halloween?

A: Twick o tweet

Where do ghosts buy their food?

A: At the ghost-ery store!

Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?

A: He didn’t have any guts!

What room does a ghost not need?

A: A living room!

Which ghost is the best dancer?

A: The Boogie man