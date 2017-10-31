Listen Live

Happy Halloween! Hope its a gas!

Halloween Jokes!

By Kool Mornings

 


What is the most important subject a witch learns in school?
A: Spelling.

 

 

 

Why did the skeleton cross the road?
A: To get to the body shop.

 

 

Why are ghosts so bad at lying?
A: Because you can see right through them!

 

 

 

What do ghosts use to wash their hair?
A: Shamboo!

 

 

 

What is a vampire’s favourite fruit?  A:
A nectarine!

 

 

What do birds say on Halloween?
A: Twick o tweet

 

 

Where do ghosts buy their food?
A: At the ghost-ery store!

 

 

 

Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?
A: He didn’t have any guts!

 

 

 

What room does a ghost not need?
A: A living room!

 

 

 

Which ghost is the best dancer?
A: The Boogie man

