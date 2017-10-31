Happy Halloween! Hope its a gas!
Halloween Jokes!
What is the most important subject a witch learns in school?
A: Spelling.
Why did the skeleton cross the road?
A: To get to the body shop.
Why are ghosts so bad at lying?
A: Because you can see right through them!
What do ghosts use to wash their hair?
A: Shamboo!
What is a vampire’s favourite fruit?
A:
A nectarine!
What do birds say on Halloween?
A: Twick o tweet
Where do ghosts buy their food?
A: At the ghost-ery store!
Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road?
A: He didn’t have any guts!
What room does a ghost not need?
A: A living room!
Which ghost is the best dancer?
A: The Boogie man