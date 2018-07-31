Happy National Avocado Day! Let’s pay tribute to this fruit and all its potassium! (about 35% more than a banana)

Here are a few fun facts that you may not have known about the Avocado!

On average, 53.5 million pounds of guacamole are eaten every Super Bowl Sunday, enough to cover a football field more than 20 feet thick.

Avocados ripen faster if stored with other fruits, such as bananas and apples. The release of ethylene gas (a natural plant hormone produced by all flowers, fruit, seeds and tubers) stimulates the ripening process.3

Avocado trees do not self-pollinate; they need another avocado tree close by in order to grow. Avocados are an Aztec symbol of love and fertility, and they also grow in pairs on trees.

