Happy World Egg Day!

This special day was established in 1996 on the second Friday in October to help raise awareness of the many health benefits of eggs… Eggs are packed with high quality proteins, selenium, vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals such as zinc, iron and copper, which makes eggs one of the most nutritious food to load up on.

Myth: Washing eggs before use can eliminate salmonella bacteria present on them

Fact: Salmonella bacteria are present inside the egg and not on the surface of eggs or the eggshell. Hence, washing eggs will not really help in removing the bacteria.

Myth: Having a lot of eggs in a day is bad for health

Fact: Experts believe that up to three whole eggs per day are perfectly safe for healthy people. One or two eggs a day are adequate for a decent protein intake .

Myth: White eggs vs brown egg, which is a healthier bet

Fact: Eggs come in many colors. The different eggshells color comes from the pigments the hens produce. Hence, both white and brown have the same nutritional values and are healthy.