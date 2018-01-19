Listen Live

Hardwood To Issue Refunds This Weekend

Season Pass Holders To Get 20% Discount

By News

Hardwood Ski is beginning to issue refunds as of this weekend. Following a Christmas Day fire that destroyed much of the slope’s chalet, Hardwood will be refunding for those who want them. If you made a transaction with the ski hill online, your refund will come through automatically. Those holding onto their season’s pass with get a 20 per cent discount on it. A temporary guest services desk has been set up at Hardwood’s Programming House, and officials there say it’ll take some time to process all these refunds.

 

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Registration for Polar Plunge Now Open

Realtors Taking Lead Role In Fire Prevention