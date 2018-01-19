Hardwood To Issue Refunds This Weekend

Hardwood Ski is beginning to issue refunds as of this weekend. Following a Christmas Day fire that destroyed much of the slope’s chalet, Hardwood will be refunding for those who want them. If you made a transaction with the ski hill online, your refund will come through automatically. Those holding onto their season’s pass with get a 20 per cent discount on it. A temporary guest services desk has been set up at Hardwood’s Programming House, and officials there say it’ll take some time to process all these refunds.