Listen Live

Harley Wants To Teach You To Ride

Sales down, customer's ageing

By News

Faced with a decline in sales and an ageing customer base Harley-Davidson says it is placing a renewed emphasis on teaching people to ride as part of its effort to attract more customers. The median age of a motorcycle rider has increased from 32 to 47 since 1990 – nearly half of riders are over 50. Dealerships are offering three-to-four day courses. The training is one of the ways Harley-Davidson hopes to attract a new generation of riders, the idea being to get them comfortable on a bike, to make them feel safe and confident.

Click here for more on this story

image via harleydavidson.ca

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Video Games A Mental Illness?

UPDATE: C.O.P.E. Van Recovered

Car Hits Pole In Alcona

What’s Open and Closed – Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Day

Christmas Message From Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Message from the Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada to the Members of the Canadian Armed Forces

Barrie Food Bank Shelves Stocked for the Holidays

Need Someone To Talk To This Holiday Season?