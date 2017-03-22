Harry Potter Escape Room Opening In Oshawa

For those who are unfamiliar with escape rooms, the idea is to escape a locked room using various puzzles, riddles, objects, and codes. Your team’s ultimate goal is to locate the key and escape the room. Most escape rooms involve teams of four to 10 people, and you have a time limit to beat the game.

According to Oshawa Escape Rooms’ website, Escaping Hogwarts is timed at 60 minutes and involves four to 10 players. The following is a description of the room:

You have been cursed on the train ride home for the summer and it didn’t wear off until you got back to school! You are having the time of your life roaming the castle at night with no one to stop you. The only problem? The doors locked behind you and you can’t get out! You have 60 minutes before Filch the caretaker comes back from Hogsmeade because when he catches you, he will hang you by your toes in the dungeon so you better think quick to find a way out!

Can’t wait to try it? Escaping Hogwarts opens on April 15.