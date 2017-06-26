Listen Live

Harry Potter turns 20 today

"Harry, 'yer a wizard."

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines, Kool Parents

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in the series, was released on June 26th, 1997 in the United Kingdom. Author J.K. Rowling tweeted about the occasion today and hearts melted everywhere.


Rowling went on to release seven novels in ten years. As a fan of the novels, nothing would excite me more than jumping into Harry’s latest adventure after a trip to Costco to grab the latest book on the day of release.

Fans everywhere were asked for their favourite moments from the Harry Potter books over the past twenty years and J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World put them together in a video filled with highs and lows from the series.

Think you’re a big Harry Potter fan? Check out this quiz by the Guardian.

