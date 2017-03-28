Listen Live

Harry Styles’ First Solo Performance Will Be On SNL

Styles Will Be The Musical Guest April 15th

By Uncategorized

Harry Styles incited hysteria over the weekend when he revealed via a very dramatic video that he’d be releasing his first solo single on April 7th.

Today, he’s at it again. Styles will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live April 15th, making his solo debut.

Styles will join SNL alum Jimmy Fallon, who will host the show.

