Harry Styles’ First Solo Performance Will Be On SNL

Harry Styles incited hysteria over the weekend when he revealed via a very dramatic video that he’d be releasing his first solo single on April 7th.

Today, he’s at it again. Styles will be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live April 15th, making his solo debut.

Excited to announce @jimmyfallon and @Harry_Styles will be in Studio 8H on April 15! #FallonStylesSNL pic.twitter.com/w2Bl2Mpsyz — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) March 28, 2017

Styles will join SNL alum Jimmy Fallon, who will host the show.