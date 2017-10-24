Harry Styles groped on Stage

It was on Saturday night that Harry took stage in LA when one very excited fan groped Styles as he approached the front of the stage and bent down to bring his experience closer to his fans…

In video footage posted online, an audience member’s hand can be seen reaching out and grabbing at his crotch, prompting a shocked Styles to jump back on his feet and press on with the show. Harry was clearly freaked out about the situation, but has made no comment on the event yet.

https://www.youtube.com/watchtime_continue=5&v=kbTNglbzS7I

Fans took to social media to express their outrage with the happy hands fan…#RespectHarry was turned into the top topic on twitter over the weekend.

