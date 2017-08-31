Listen Live

Harry Styles Releases Intimate New Video For ‘Two Ghosts’

The Video Is Part Of The 'Harry Styles: Behind the Album' Documentary

Harry Styles has released a video for his latest single Two Ghosts, featuring an intimate in-studio performance of the tender ballad.

The clip is part of Harry Styles: Behind the Album, an upcoming documentary that is set to be released through Apple Music. A five-piece band joins Styles in the clip. The upcoming documentary will feature ten similar performances, as well as a behind the scenes look at the work that went in to the record.

Watch the entire video below:

 

