Harry Styles: Talk Show Host Extraordinaire

Harry Styles is a man of many talents. One of them: Last minute Talk Show Host Fill-in.

He and James Corden are probably buddies. Just watch them doing Carpool Karaoke together. This week, James called on Harry when he needed some help:

Today we welcomed a beautiful baby daughter into the world. Both she and her mother are doing great. We can’t stop smiling. Thank you Harry for stepping in to host the show at 2 and a half hours notice! x x x — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 13, 2017

Two and half hours notice! Here’s how Harry did as the last-minute host of The Late Late Show with James Corden:



