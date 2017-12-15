Listen Live

Harry Styles: Talk Show Host Extraordinaire

Call him if you are in a pinch!

Harry Styles is a man of many talents. One of them: Last minute Talk Show Host Fill-in.

He and James Corden are probably buddies. Just watch them doing  Carpool Karaoke together. This week, James called on Harry when he needed some help:

 

Two and half hours notice! Here’s how Harry did as the last-minute host of The Late Late Show with James Corden:

 

