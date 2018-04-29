HARVEST MOON RISING ~ South Simcoe Theatre

HARVEST MOON RISING

Music and Lyrics by Leslie Arden; Book by Peggy Sample

April 12th to April 29th, 2018

Centring on a farming couple and their community, this moving contemporary musical looks at the decline of the family farm in Canada. As a poignant counter-point, it also moves through time to the experiences of the pioneer woman whose family was the first to farm the same land. This important, relevant, Canadian story is told through the beautiful music of one of Ontario’s best-loved composers.