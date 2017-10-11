Harvey Weinstein’s wife is leaving

Harvey Weinstein’s wife of 10 years announced that she was leaving him after allegations of rape, abuse and other forms of sexual misconduct continue to pour in from celebrities in hollywood.

Since the story broke, many A list celebrities have come out sharing their stories of their encounters with Weinstein over the years. Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie have come forward. These allegations that the public is just now learning about appears to be public knowledge and has been in Hollywood for years…