Listen Live

Harvey Weinstein’s wife is leaving

Hollywood takes a stand!

By Dirt/Divas

Harvey Weinstein’s wife of 10 years announced that she was leaving him after allegations of rape, abuse and other forms of sexual misconduct continue to pour in from celebrities in hollywood.

Since the story broke, many A list celebrities have come out sharing their stories of their encounters with Weinstein over the years. Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie have come forward. These allegations that the public is just now learning about appears to be public knowledge and has been in Hollywood for years…

Related posts

Kate makes her first appearance with her new baby bump

More Grey on the Way!

Sesame Street has launched a series of videos to help us teach kids about trauma