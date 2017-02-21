Listen Live

Has ‘Calorie Count’ Affected Your Restaurant Order Yet??

It's been on Restaurant Menus in Ontario for nearly 2 months now...

By Darryl on the Drive

Our family was at Boston Pizza last week, I’ve never been one to take calories into account with my order but I was fully ready to get the Banquet Burger and the calorie labeling, (900-1,100) completely changed my mind.

 

I’ll admit it was something I never put any thought into before but now that it’s right there in front of you, how can you ignore it?

 

The end result is up to you.

 

