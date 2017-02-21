Has ‘Calorie Count’ Affected Your Restaurant Order Yet??

Our family was at Boston Pizza last week, I’ve never been one to take calories into account with my order but I was fully ready to get the Banquet Burger and the calorie labeling, (900-1,100) completely changed my mind.

JimWatsonOttawa: I really like the calorie count on fast food menus! Helps make a little better choice! What do yo… pic.twitter.com/L2mXsgNx1M — Politics Canadian (@Politicscanadia) January 31, 2017

I’ll admit it was something I never put any thought into before but now that it’s right there in front of you, how can you ignore it?

Few mysteries puzzle me more than the calorie count of “extra cheese” at AMC cinemas. pic.twitter.com/4MlPLfyIDH — josh (@joshc) January 7, 2017

The end result is up to you.