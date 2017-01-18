Hashtag #KidsIn5Words!

There’s a new trend of twitter encouraging parents to describe their kids in 5 words!

Parents are taking this opportunity to describe their own kids – and some of the descriptions are so cute they’ll totally melt your heart. Others, are, well, let’s just say they’re relatable for anyone who’s had to put their kids in timeout!

Here’s a few from Twitter!

Brett FISH Anderson @BrettFishA

Looks like an angel………………………………………………………………..isn’t

Keebler Sidejob @kauffeemann

The reason why mommy drinks#KidsIn5Words

Truly Awesome Darren @TheTrueDocLove

#KidsIn5Words best thing that ever happened

#KidsIn5Words funniest and most honest people

Kesha Tedder @KeshaTedder

#KidsIn5Words Have better toys than me

Can you describe your kids in 5 words?