This is so fitting on #HashtagWednesday!

Hashtag (#) itself is celebrating its 10th birthday today, so #Hashtag10 is trending online.

Originally the hashtag was created to be a good way of sorting messages with similar themes and topics so they could be easily found by users. #brilliant!

Hashtags were invented for Twitter but of course they’re now all over Facebook and Instagram… and even sometimes in a normal conversation…

Exhibit A:

Exhibit B:

(Image & Videos Courtesy of NBC/The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube)