Have A Cold And Cough? Eat Chocolate!

According to a new study, chocolate might be a better cough suppressant than actual cough medicine.

Researchers in England took 160 people with coughs and either gave them cough medicine with codeine, or a chocolate-based medicine called “Rococo.”

The study found that those who had the chocolate reported a “significant improvement” in their symptoms compared to the people who took normal cough medicine within two days.

This isn’t the first study to confirm the benefits of chocolate when sick. A previous study found that theobromine, an alkaloid in cocoa, is better at suppressing the urge to cough than codeine — an established ingredient in cough medicines.

The researchers used a chocolate-based medicine in the study, but say that sucking on a piece of chocolate can help too.