Barrie Police are trying to track down Madyson Sears on compassionate grounds…to ensure she’s okay. She was last seen around 6:30 last night. She was wearing black LuLuLemon stretch pants, a white spring jacket, blue Under Armour or Nike runners and carrying a white purse. If you’ve seen her, give Barrie Police a call t 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).