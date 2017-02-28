Having a Bad Day? Look at These Puppies

Puppies can make even the worst days at least 67% better.

1. These Golden’s who just want to hug

A post shared by Fashion, Inspo, DIY 👗 (@pinkandspicy) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

2. This pup who got a little crazy at Mardi Gras

A post shared by Drea Pittinger (@drxdre) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:40pm PST

3. This little guy who’s pondering the thought of who really is a “good boy”. It’s you buddy… All you

A post shared by Sami B (@sami.beckman) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:38pm PST



4. This Samoyed who’s enjoying his day at the beach

A post shared by Simba The Samoyed (@simba.thesamoyed) on Feb 27, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

5. This German Shepherd who hasn’t totally grown into her ears yet

A post shared by The German Shepherd Dog (GSD) (@gsdstagram) on Feb 28, 2017 at 7:07am PST

6. This guy who’s totally twinning with his little buddy

A post shared by Oliver the Goldendoodle (@oliverthegoldendoodle) on Feb 27, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

7. This little weenie who is comfort level 1793032

A post shared by Benson 🐾 (@bensonthesausage) on Feb 27, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

8. This Alaskan Malamute who is winking at all the ladies

A post shared by Ed Vaden (@vadenet) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:41pm PST

9. This Husky who wants your snacks

A post shared by Ritesh Upadhyay (@animals_lover3112) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

10. This fella who is SO excited to see you