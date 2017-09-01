HBO Confirms Third Season Of ‘True Detective’ Starring Mahershala Ali

HBO has finally given the green light to season three of True Detective. The network was allegedly waiting to land a director to help the show’s writer Nic Pizzolatto. This season’s director will be Jeremy Saulnier, the same person who did the 2016 horror success Green Room.

The new season will also star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who will play a state police detective from Nebraska named Wayne Hays. Ali is most famously known for starring in Moonlight.

There has yet to be a release date for True Detective‘s new season.

Feature photo courtesy Flickr.