Listen Live

HBO Confirms Third Season Of ‘True Detective’ Starring Mahershala Ali

The Network Lands A Director For Third Season

By Kool Celebrities, Kool Headlines

HBO has finally given the green light to season three of True Detective. The network was allegedly waiting to land a director to help the show’s writer Nic Pizzolatto. This season’s director will be Jeremy Saulnier, the same person who did the 2016 horror success Green Room.

The new season will also star Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali, who will play a state police detective from Nebraska named Wayne Hays. Ali is most famously known for starring in Moonlight.

There has yet to be a release date for True Detective‘s new season.

Feature photo courtesy Flickr.

Related posts

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Gets ‘Toxic’ Britney Spears Mashup

Miley Cyrus & Her Family Sing “Achy Breaky Heart” On Carpool Karaoke

Conor McGregor’s Son Is More Stylish Than Everyone

Lady Gaga Teases New Netflix Documentary

‘This Is Us’ Releases Season 2 Sneak Peek

See What’s New On Netflix This September

Poster And New Trailer For Tragically Hip Documentary Released

Watch: The Game Of Thrones Cast Joins Elmo’s #ShareTheLaughter Challenge

Rare White Baby Koala Born At Australian Zoo