HBO Releases ‘Game Of Thrones’ Wines

We have to wait until July for Season 7, but in the meantime, Game of Thrones fans can quench their thirst thanks to HBO.

A new line of GOT inspired wines has been released. Created in collaboration with winemaker Bob Cabral and Vintage Wine Estates , the wines include a red blend, a Chardonnay, and a Cabernet Sauvignon.

According to the official website, the red blend is “often served at feasts, paired with hearty meats, roasts and blackbird pie, poured at Small Council sessions“. The Chardonnay is more suited to “those who prefer a golden, refined quaff” and the Cabernet Sauvignon is “a wine worthy of the Iron Throne”.

So far, the wines are available for purchase online, but it appears that they only deliver to the U.S. However, they are available at two California stores.

Anyone up for a roadtrip?