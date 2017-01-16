Health Unit Declares Widespread Flu Activity

HealtThe Simcoe Muskoka Medical Officer of Health has issued a declaration of widespread influenza activity in the region. Dr. Charles Gardner’s formal declaration is desgined to make sure health care facilities have the right policies and strategies in place to control the spread of the disease. It is also a reminder to the public to be even more vigilant in protecting ourselves against the flu. The spike in flu activity affecting hospitals across the region, including here in Barrie, where ​​​Dr. Jeffrey Tyberg, chief of staff at RVH, says they’re ready to fight this thing long term.

The hospital is currently over capacity, with extra staff and beds being brought in. The Health Unit says the best way to protect yourself is to get the whole family vaccinated annually against the flu. Frequent hand washing, staying home and avoiding others while ill, and getting a good night’s sleep and healthy eating will also help protect against the disease. Call your doctor or health care provider if:

you don’t start to feel better after a few days

your symptoms get worse

you have medical conditions and develop flu symptoms

You can also call Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 to talk to a registered nurse 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. More information about influenza is available on the health unit’s website or by calling Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1- 877-721-7520 weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.