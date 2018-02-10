Hearts and Minds Gala “Together For Ever supporting the RVH Cardiac Care Centre and Youth Mental Health Ward

Hearts and Minds Gala “Together For Ever” – SAVE THE DATE

Saturday, February 10th, 2018

The Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia & The Rotaract Club of Barrie are proud to announce the 3rd annual Hearts and Minds Gala. The event is recognized as the most romantic event for Valentine’s Day. Be sure to mark Saturday, February 10th, 2018 in your calendar and join us at Napolean’s New Logistic Centre on 261 Gore Rd. in Barrie. Cocktails will be served at 5:45 PM, followed by a plated dinner at 7:15 PM. A Gala would not be complete without a fantastic selection of Live and Silent Auction items, be sure to check our website for a list of items http://rotarygala.ca/about/

Tickets are $120.00 each, or you can purchase a corporate table for $1,400.00

For tickets please call: 705-795-4101 or online at www.huroniarotary.org

All proceeds go to the RVH Cardiac Care Centre and Youth Mental Health Ward

To learn more about the Rotary Club of Barrie Huronia visit our website at www.huroniarotary.org