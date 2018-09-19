Hearts ‘Pumped’ At RVH As Services Added In Regional Cardiac Care Unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre continues to ramp up services in its recently opened Simcoe Muskoka Regional Heart Program.

The cardiac care team performed three advanced cardiac procedures on Monday – a fractional flow reserve (FFR) test, an angioplasty with stenting and angioplasty with a drug-eluting balloon.

Elmvale resident Madeleine French, the lead singer for The Martels, underwent the FFR, an advanced cardiac test which measures the flow of blood to determine the percentage of blockage in the heart.

Monday’s procedures were another step forward as services increase over the next few years.

In 2020, the heart program will operate 24/7 and paramedics will begin transporting North Simcoe Muskoka heart attack patients directly to RVH for treatment, bypassing other local emergency departments.

More than 700 angiograms have been performed since the unit opened in January.