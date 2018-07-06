Heat Wave Leads To Fire Ban Across Muskoka

While the heat wave has come to an end, it has left its mark. The heat has lead to some very dry conditions around the region, with an Extreme Fire Danger Rating across Muskoka.

TOTAL FIRE BAN for #Bracebridge Fire Danger Rating at EXTREME-no fires of any kind. The ban is in place until further notice. #BeSafe #FireSmart — Bracebridge Fire (@bracebridgefire) July 5, 2018

Hey #Muskoka, driven by weather and environmental conditions in our area, the Forest Fire Danger Rating is now set at “EXTREME” . There is a total ban on open burning in all our communities because of the danger posed. By-law enforcement will be strict & cost recovery assured. pic.twitter.com/cchpZ9IcEB — GravenhurstFIRE (@GravenhurstFIRE) July 5, 2018

The Total Fire Ban means that there is no burning permitted AT ALL. That includes fireworks. No camp fires or outdoor cooking is allowed during a Total Fire Ban. While there is no such ban in place across Simcoe County, a higher Fire Danger Rating in many areas means you should check with your local municipality before any open air burning, and always make sure you’ve got the proper permits for any fires.