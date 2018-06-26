Heather Locklear Was Arrested Again

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday on two misdemeanour counts of battery on emergency personnel, two months after she pleaded not guilty of battery on a peace officer in a separate incident. According to police reports, police were called to Locklear’s home twice on Sunday evening. It was on the second call, that she apparently kicked an officer in the shin…

Locklear as “extremely intoxicated and very uncooperative” as she was handcuffed and taken into custody. He added that due to her intoxicated state, Locklear was supposed to be medically checked before going to jail. According to Buschow, Locklear kicked one of the medics in the chest during the check.

After being evaluated at a nearby hospital, Locklear was transported to jail and booked. Her bail was set at $20,000.