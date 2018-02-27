Listen Live

Heather Locklear Was Arrested Over The Weekend.

Again???

By Dirt/Divas

According to reports, Locklear has been arrested on felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer charges. The police were called to her home on Sunday night after a domestic violence report. When police arrived, Heather became violent towards one officer- so they arrested her. According to Locklear’s brother, a nasty fight broke out between Heather and her former BF, Chris Heisser.

According to Radar Online, Heisser has a long history of theft and forgery arrests. Heather posted her own $20,000 bail bond and was released from jail.

Related posts

Alicia Silverstone Is Single

Bill Cosby’s Daughter Has Died

Kevin Smith of “Jay and Silent Bob,” “Clerks” is lucky to be alive!