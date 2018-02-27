Heather Locklear Was Arrested Over The Weekend.

According to reports, Locklear has been arrested on felony domestic violence and battery on a police officer charges. The police were called to her home on Sunday night after a domestic violence report. When police arrived, Heather became violent towards one officer- so they arrested her. According to Locklear’s brother, a nasty fight broke out between Heather and her former BF, Chris Heisser.

According to Radar Online, Heisser has a long history of theft and forgery arrests. Heather posted her own $20,000 bail bond and was released from jail.