Heavy Knapsacks May Not Be A Pain In The Back For Kids

We’ve been told for years knapsacks loaded with textbooks and school work are causing back pain in our kids.

Australian researchers are not so sure.

They’ve reviewed 69 studies related to school bag use and back pain involving more than 72-thousand children and found no evidence the weight, design and how the bags are carried have increased the risk of back pain in children and adolescents. The researchers say the schoolbag is an easy target when looking for a cause of back pain but point out physical activity and load are actually good for the spine.

That said if a child is experiencing an episode of back pain, reducing the load for a period of time would be wise.

