Heavy Rescue: 401’s Getting Another Season
Today's tipped-over Transport on the Skyway will be on Season 2...
Look for today’s tipped-over tractor trailer on the new Season of Heavy Rescue: 401…
Burlington Skyway closed in both directions due to high winds and a rolled over transport truck https://t.co/uLJtXSdbE0
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2017
Tuesday night’s at 10pm, Heavy Rescue: 401 can be found on Discovery. Season 1 wrapped up a week ago and filming has already started on Season 2.
Thanks for a great season of #heavyrescue401 looking forward to next season already!! pic.twitter.com/tZ3hEgPjCD
— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 1, 2017
Watch past episodes here.
I’ve got a whole new respect for what tow truck operators and road safety crews do and the kind of stupidity they deal with from drivers making bad decisions.