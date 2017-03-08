Listen Live

Heavy Rescue: 401’s Getting Another Season

Today's tipped-over Transport on the Skyway will be on Season 2...

Look for today’s tipped-over tractor trailer on the new Season of Heavy Rescue: 401…

 

Tuesday night’s at 10pm, Heavy Rescue: 401 can be found on Discovery. Season 1 wrapped up a week ago and filming has already started on Season 2.

 

I’ve got a whole new respect for what tow truck operators and road safety crews do and the kind of stupidity they deal with from drivers making bad decisions.

