Heavy Rescue: 401’s Getting Another Season

Look for today’s tipped-over tractor trailer on the new Season of Heavy Rescue: 401…

Burlington Skyway closed in both directions due to high winds and a rolled over transport truck https://t.co/uLJtXSdbE0 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2017

Tuesday night’s at 10pm, Heavy Rescue: 401 can be found on Discovery. Season 1 wrapped up a week ago and filming has already started on Season 2.

Thanks for a great season of #heavyrescue401 looking forward to next season already!! pic.twitter.com/tZ3hEgPjCD — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) March 1, 2017

Watch past episodes here.

I’ve got a whole new respect for what tow truck operators and road safety crews do and the kind of stupidity they deal with from drivers making bad decisions.