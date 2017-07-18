Listen Live

Wasaga Beach family needs your help

By News

Big event this weekend at Wasaga Beach – an auction to help a local woman who became quadraplegic after an accidental fall. Meghan Vandeputte has been in rehab in Toronto but will be returning to her family’s home in September. Mom and dad (Susan and Frank) have been renovating their home; neighbour James Carson has been organizing the auction…

Carson says Meghan has been making remarkable progress…

Auction items include autographed sports jerseys, golf passes, a package signed by The Tragically Hip and a bat autographed by Blue Jay Josh Donaldson. The auction is this Saturday at the Wasaga Rec Plex from 2pm until 4pm. Registration begins at 1pm.

Click here for more on the online auction

Click here to go to the Help Bring Meghan Home Facebook page

Listen below for more with James Carson…

