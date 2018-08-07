Help for mature students from Georgian College

Georgian College is lending a hand to those who are interested in going back to College.

The “Get Help to Go Back” event happens Tuesday August 14th as a way to help mature students with college applications, financial aid requests, program research, and more.

“Get Help to Go Back” will take place at all seven campus locations in Barrie, Midland, Muskoka (Bracebridge), Orillia, Owen Sound, Orangeville and South Georgian Bay (Collingwood), from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening on August 14th.