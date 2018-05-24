Help Me Pick a Contractor

A friend, Jeff, who lives in Barrie put this message on his Facebook page. I thought it was interesting and I wonder which company you would choose.

It’s time to do some home renos. But I could use some friend input.

We’ve looked at a few companies (no names cause I don’t want bias if you’ve used the company)

Company A was recommended from a family member who has used them for decades and I know the name from growing up in the area. Their website reviews seemed good so we met with the contractor but turns out it’s a new guy who just bought the company. His suggestions for reno seem to be based on trends but he admitted it’s not his usual style of work. He gave a rough cost but won’t give a written quote.

Company B is one I’ve heard of but I don’t know anyone recently who has used them. Lots of great website reviews about their customer service. A friend tried them many years ago and didn’t like the work, but admitted their budget didn’t match the vision. The contractor put together a design that was a modern yet future ready look. The price was a bit higher than expected. My only concern is I found an error in the quote and I think they may have under quoted on the price.

Company C advertises a lot in the area and seems to do a lot of trend based work but their Yelp reviews are really mixed and a lot say that the owner isn’t trustworthy. The contractor is offering free upgrades and says he’ll work around our budget.

Company D is a start up business that looks nice but only does a certain style. His quote ignored some of our design wants and added things we didn’t want but he says we will see the added benefit once we get used to them.

I’ve not done a major reno before so I need some advice. I know that no one company will be perfect but I can’t decide where I’ll be happiest with the results.

Thoughts any one?