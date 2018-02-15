Help The Toronto Zoo Name Their Baby Rhinos

The Toronto Zoo wants your help to select a name for each of their two new baby rhinos!

The adorable new additions to the zoo were born in the last couple weeks: a baby white rhino in December, and a greater-white horned rhino in January! How cute would two baby rhinos named Theodore and Kavi be? Or Kwesi and Kiran?! I can’t decide, so you’ll have to. You can make a contribution and vote here.

Help us name our two baby rhinos! Choose from three names hand-picked by Wildlife Care staff for each of our little rhinos now through February 28, 2018, at 11:59pm. VOTE NOW at https://t.co/y9WdumbKDS #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos pic.twitter.com/9RCQzVmDO3 — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 14, 2018

To make a difference and help save rhinos against poaching – donate here.

