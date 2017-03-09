Listen Live

Helping Hands Needs Some Helping Hands

Orillia Organization in Need of Volunteers

By News

An Orillia organization serving the elderly and disabled in town is in need of a few good volunteers. Helping Hands, an organization that looks after meals on wheels, transitional beds, and a few other social services, but the organization’s Terri Soukup says they’d be sunk without volunteers.

Terri outlines what is expected of these volunteers.

High school students can even earn volunteer hours too. Check out the Helping Hands website for details on how to volunteer.

Related posts

Missing: Georgian Bay Township Man

Canada Doubling Investment In Reproductive Rights And Healthcare For Women

Alleged Serial Window Smasher Caught

Cocaine Seized In Barrie Traffic Stop

Georgian College Picks Location For Downtown Barrie Campus

Special Council Meeting Tonight On Midhurst Secondary Plan

UPDATE: Attempted Murder Charge Laid Following Orillia Incident

WATCH: Georgian College Students Launch ‘Peace Of Mind’ Campaign

International Women’s Day in Barrie