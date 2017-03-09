Helping Hands Needs Some Helping Hands

An Orillia organization serving the elderly and disabled in town is in need of a few good volunteers. Helping Hands, an organization that looks after meals on wheels, transitional beds, and a few other social services, but the organization’s Terri Soukup says they’d be sunk without volunteers.

Terri outlines what is expected of these volunteers.

High school students can even earn volunteer hours too. Check out the Helping Hands website for details on how to volunteer.