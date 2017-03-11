Listen Live

Helping Women ‘Suit Up’ For The Working World

Dress For Success back at Bayfield Mall

Dress for Success has reopened in Barrie, at Bayfield Mall. It had been closed due to a lack of funding, but a grant from the Trillium Foundation has changed that. Dress For Success is a charitable organization empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. There’s a Dress For Success in Orillia as well. Click here for more information and take the video tour below…

