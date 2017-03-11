Helping Women ‘Suit Up’ For The Working World

Dress for Success has reopened in Barrie, at Bayfield Mall. It had been closed due to a lack of funding, but a grant from the Trillium Foundation has changed that. Dress For Success is a charitable organization empowering women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. There’s a Dress For Success in Orillia as well. Click here for more information and take the video tour below…