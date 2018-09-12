Listen Live

Henry Cavill & Superman Break-Up

Say it ain't so!

By Host Blogs, Katie, Katie, Kool Celebrities, Videos

Well this is disappointing.

Apparently negotiations for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman have come to a grinding halt, and it doesn’t look like there will be much to salvage.

He was in talks to reprise his role in Shazam as Superman, but it seems that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to pay the big bucks anymore Henry’s appearance. Their loss!

Here’s the trailer for Shazam, which does look good and would’ve been awsome to have Superman make a cameo in.

 

Related posts

When Nail Art Goes Too Far

Jennifer Garner Got Jacked For Her New Movie

Jennifer Garner Was Almost Lost In The Ocean

This Dudeoir Calendar Is Flippin’ Great!

Michael Jackson WAS On The Simpsons

Michael Bolton VS Pete Davidson On Lip Sync Battle

Bride Asks Guests To Fund “Dream” Wedding

Eddie Murphy Will Soon Have 10 Kids

Taylor Swift To Partner With Fujifilm