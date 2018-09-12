Henry Cavill & Superman Break-Up

Well this is disappointing.

Apparently negotiations for Henry Cavill to reprise his role as Superman have come to a grinding halt, and it doesn’t look like there will be much to salvage.

He was in talks to reprise his role in Shazam as Superman, but it seems that Warner Bros. doesn’t want to pay the big bucks anymore Henry’s appearance. Their loss!

Here’s the trailer for Shazam, which does look good and would’ve been awsome to have Superman make a cameo in.