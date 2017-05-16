Here Today/Gone Tomorrow: Toy Fads
Fidget Spinners are 2017's toy fad...
10 Days ago I had no idea what a Fidget Spinner was, it’s an overnight sensation must-have for kids today.
However, Mom & Dad don’t just shake your head. We’ve all been a part of these catchy toy fads at some point…
Hatchimals (My lil’ guy wanted SO BAD! That lasted 3 days)
Troll Dolls (We all styled the hair)
Beanie Babies (I hope you kept the tags on them. $$$)
Furbies
Chicago Bulls Pullover Jacket (While they had Michael Jordan)
Slinky (Timeless, but it was still a fad)
These Things (Clackers I think? I had some. Yes, more than one.)
Friendship Bracelets