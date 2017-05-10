Here’s hoping Walmart will have Roll back pricing!

Dale and Charlie were so excited to learn that their favourite beverages will be more readily available, it made them feel even more patriotic!

just in time for Canada Day. The new additions join the 130 grocery stores in Ontario that are already allowed to sell beer & cider (with 70 of those also selling wine). This will bring the total number of stores to 206. The goal is 450 grocery stores.



So who is joining? Loblaws, Sobeys, and Walmart Supercentre locations are among the new stores.

Here’s a map of the new Locations!