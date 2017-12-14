Here’s How To Live Longer!

Apparently, you just need to move to the country, start being more positive, and stop compromising.

A new study looked at people who were at least 90 years old to try to figure out what traits they had in common, which might mean those traits are tied to living a longer life.

The five main characteristics are:

1. A positive, optimistic attitude.

2. Stubbornness.

3. A strong work ethic.

4. Living a rural life, and loving it.

5. A strong connection with your family and religion.

The researchers say those are SO powerful that they can even overcome genetics.