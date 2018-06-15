Here’s How To Stick It To The Trumps Tariffs

Thanks to Macleans, we now have a guide on what products we can buy that are made right here in Canada so we don’t get dinged on President Trump’s tariffs.

If you want Whisky Buy, J.P. Wiser’s Deluxe, a rye distilled in Windsor, Ont.

For your Ketchup fix, buy French’s!

Hundreds of jobs in Leamington were saved after French’s announced that it would source its tomatoes from the “tomato capital of Canada.” Despite being an American company, French’s managed to become a darling of Canadian patriots.

For your OJ Fix, buy Minute Maid

Minute Maid is manufactured in Peterborough, Ontario! Bonus….Expect to see more products coming from the Peterborough beverage plant—its owner, the definitively American Coca-Cola Company, just announced an $85 million investment in the facility.

Chocolate- Eat these ones…

Nestlé makes its Coffee Crisp, KitKat and Smarties products in Toronto, while Mars produces Maltesers, Milky Way, Three Musketeers and Mars Bars in nearby Newmarket. Ferrero also has a facility in Brantford, Ont., where it produces Tic Tacs, Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Surprise (which are still banned in the U.S.).

Sports Equipment

Most hockey sticks are made in the states, but there are a couple of brands that are Canadian including CCM or Sher-Wood.

For a truly Canadian hockey stick, your best bet may be Colt. The Colt hockey stick is a Kickstarter-funded product manufactured in Mississauga, Ont. and claims to be significantly more durable than its competitors.