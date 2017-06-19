Here’s The Trick To Getting Through a Dentist Appointment!

Dale shows us how to deal with the dentist!

When you’re in the dentist’s chair and they’re poking and drilling and digging and doing all sorts of other horrible things to your mouth, it feels like torture.

Because, you know, they’re literally using torture devices.

A new study found that it’ll calm you down and help you get through the appointment if you pretend you’re lying on a lounge chair on the beach…instead of sitting in a chair in the dentist’s office.

The researchers say that one day, dentists might even give you VR goggles to help you picture yourself on a beach. But for now, you’re stuck with your imagination.

Studies have shown that beautiful scenery can have mental health benefits. Like the view?

