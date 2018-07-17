Here’s What’s Happening in Wasaga Beach this Weekend

It’s all about bikes, axes and chainsaws this weekend at the Beach with both the 2018 Wasaga Beach Motorcycle Rally and the 2018 STIHL Timbersports Canadian Championship 2018.

STIHL Timbersports Canadian Championship 2018

Carve out some time this weekend and head to the beach where the top 40 Canadian athletes battle it out in for the title of Canadian Champion in the Pro Men’s, Pro Women’s and Rookie Divisions.

2018 World Champions Trophy winner Stirling Hart and current reigning Canadian Champion Mitch Hewitt highlight the event, which features the Springboard Chop, Underhand Chop, STIHL Stock Saw, Standing Block Chop, Single Buck and Hot Saw. Event Schedule

Wasaga Beach Bike Rally

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts will roll into the beach this weekend as well.

It’s now dubbed the largest annual bike rally in Canada. The Wasaga Beach Bike Rally goes this weekend (July 20-22) with a number of concerts, food and fun. The big musical attractions on Saturday night include the Jukebox Heroes and Green River Revival. Bands