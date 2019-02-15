HGTV And The Brady Bunch Kids Are Teaming Up To Restore The Original Home In The 70’s Sitcom!

HGTV and The Brady Bunch Kids (the six actors) are renovating the original North Hollywood home to look just like it did during the TV show and they need your help!

In order to be able to get the house to what it was in the 70’s the Brady bunch kids need specific items, including the green refrigerator, a stuffed giraffe, a horse statue, a double oven, and pieces of furniture that were all used on the set. Apparently, its not so easy to find these nostalgic items…

All six actors, Barry Williams (Greg), Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Christopher Knight (Peter), Eve Plumb (Jan), Mike Lookinland (Bobby) and Susan Olsen (Cindy) are on board with the project.

Is your home a throw-back to a groovier time? We’re looking for a few iconic items to furnish the Brady house. Check your collection, then send us a pic. Or you can post and tag it with #verybradyreno. Get all the details at https://t.co/WecAlFNE8x pic.twitter.com/44gV1dTFTl — HGTV (@hgtv) February 13, 2019

HGTV is currently producing ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ with the Brady children alongside some of HGTV’s biggest stars, such as The Property Brothers. It will be a multi-episode series and is scheduled to premiere in September 2019.

HGTV bought the house in August 2018, after a much-publicized bidding war with *NSYNC’s Lance Bass.

