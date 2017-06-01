Listen Live

High Park Zoo Has Shared A Potential List Of Baby Capybara Names

Vote For Your Favourite Name Combo

By Humor

Early this season, capybara fugitives Bonnie and Clyde gave birth to three little capybara babies. The zoo recruited the citizens of Toronto to name the three pups, and they received over 1,200 submissions.

A post shared by High Park Zoo (@highparkzoo) on

They’ve narrowed it down to the following 10 possible combinations:

Jesse, Billy, Nelly
Ronnie, Westley, Parker
Lucky, Dusty, Ned
Pichu, Nacho, Rio
Howie, Colby, Grenny
Mocha, Chino, Latte
Alex, Geddy, Neil
Babyface, Floyd, Dillinger
Peanut, Butter, Jam
Snap, Crackle, Pop

The deadline to vote is Monday, June 19.

Related posts

Charges Laid in Connection to Huntsville Stabbing

Tools, Bikes Taken in Tiny Break In

Tip Leads to Child Porn Charges in Orillia

Arrest Made after Bradford Distraction Theft

Local Girl Recognized for Saving Family from Fire

Pride Month Begins as Barrie Pride Preps for Kickoff

Alliston OPP Head Receives Governor General Award

Carrie Underwood Isn’t Happy With The Stanley Cup Final Officiating

Fatal Crash in Bracebridge