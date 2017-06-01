High Park Zoo Has Shared A Potential List Of Baby Capybara Names

Early this season, capybara fugitives Bonnie and Clyde gave birth to three little capybara babies. The zoo recruited the citizens of Toronto to name the three pups, and they received over 1,200 submissions.

A post shared by High Park Zoo (@highparkzoo) on Sep 9, 2014 at 5:30pm PDT

They’ve narrowed it down to the following 10 possible combinations:

Jesse, Billy, Nelly

Ronnie, Westley, Parker

Lucky, Dusty, Ned

Pichu, Nacho, Rio

Howie, Colby, Grenny

Mocha, Chino, Latte

Alex, Geddy, Neil

Babyface, Floyd, Dillinger

Peanut, Butter, Jam

Snap, Crackle, Pop

The deadline to vote is Monday, June 19.