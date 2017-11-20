Highlights And Winners From The 2017 American Music Awards

It happened last night with Kelly Clarkson and P!nk kicking off the show with a performance dedicated to those affected by tragic events of the year.

Diana Ross was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award. She performed for 8 minutes and was given the award via video message from The Obama’s and Taylor Swift.

Another iconic lady honoured was Whitney Houston, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the film, The Boby Guard. Christina Aguilera had the honour of performing…

Winners of the night included Bruno Mars, Linkin Park winning best alternative rock artist. Keith Urban cleaned up in the country categories and our Canadian Shawn Mendez also had a big night winning favourite adult contemporary artist-beating out Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.

List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards

Artist of the year: Bruno Mars

New artist of the year: Niall Horan

Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, Despacito

Video of the year: Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like.

Tour of the year: Coldplay

Favourite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars

Favourite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga

Favourite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons

Favourite country male artist: Keith Urban

Favourite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

Favourite country duo or group: Little Big Town

Favourite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake

Favourite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

Favourite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce

Favourite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park

Favourite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes

Favourite Latin artist: Shakira

Favourite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

Favourite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers

Top soundtrack: Moana

Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross