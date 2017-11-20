Highlights And Winners From The 2017 American Music Awards
Did you miss the American Music Awards?
It happened last night with Kelly Clarkson and P!nk kicking off the show with a performance dedicated to those affected by tragic events of the year.
Diana Ross was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award. She performed for 8 minutes and was given the award via video message from The Obama’s and Taylor Swift.
Another iconic lady honoured was Whitney Houston, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the film, The Boby Guard. Christina Aguilera had the honour of performing…
Winners of the night included Bruno Mars, Linkin Park winning best alternative rock artist. Keith Urban cleaned up in the country categories and our Canadian Shawn Mendez also had a big night winning favourite adult contemporary artist-beating out Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran.
List of winners at the 2017 American Music Awards
Artist of the year: Bruno Mars
New artist of the year: Niall Horan
Collaboration of the year: Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber, Despacito
Video of the year: Bruno Mars, That’s What I Like.
Tour of the year: Coldplay
Favourite pop/rock male artist: Bruno Mars
Favourite pop/rock female artist: Lady Gaga
Favourite pop/rock duo or group: Imagine Dragons
Favourite country male artist: Keith Urban
Favourite country female artist: Carrie Underwood
Favourite country duo or group: Little Big Town
Favourite rap/hip-hop artist: Drake
Favourite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars
Favourite soul/R&B female artist: Beyonce
Favourite alternative rock artist: Linkin Park
Favourite adult contemporary artist: Shawn Mendes
Favourite Latin artist: Shakira
Favourite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle
Favourite electronic dance music artist: The Chainsmokers
Top soundtrack: Moana
Lifetime Achievement Award: Diana Ross