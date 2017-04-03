Highlights from the Juno’s!

The Grammy’s are like a 19 year old’s birthday party-The Juno’s? Like a mom party…. Just a little bit of table wine, a few awkward moments and everything done my 9:30….The event was hosted my Russell Peters and Bryan Adams…

Alessia Cara won pop Album of the year…

Shawn Mendez won fan choice…

Breakthrough Artist of Year winner, Edmonton singer-songwriter Ruth B

Sarah McLachlan was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The PM and Sofie honour Leonard Cohen, he also won Album of the year… Trudeau called Cohen “one of the greatest artists Canada has ever produced,” and recalled the friendship the Montrealer enjoyed with his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Gord Dowie won 3 Juno’s…including Rock Album of the Year for The Tragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem, and for Adult Alternative Album of the Year for his own Secret Path, the story of Chanie Wenjack.

The Hip was also named group of the year…

The Juno’s close with a big surprise- Bryan Adams, Sarah McLachlan, BNL, Alessia Cara and other Canadian names singing Summer of 69’…

OUR PM wants to Fight Chandler from Friends….

Former Friends star Matthew Perry has rejected an offer to fight Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Matthew Perry revealed last month he went to the same elementary school as Trudeau….Although Perry was a couple of years older than little Justin at the time, he admitted that he and his buddy beat him up…So April fools comes around and the PM does this on Twitter….

Justin Trudeau

✔

@JustinTrudeau

I’ve been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn’t wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?

But Perry has since responded, saying: “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal) (sic)”

March 30th was a huge night for Selena Gomez because her new Netflix series, 13 Reasons Why finally premiered.

13 Reasons Why is very popular young adult book, written by Jay Asher and was published in 2007…Along with the show’s release, Selena revealed on her Twitter page that along with taking the role as executive producer, she also provided a song for the soundtrack. It’s called ‘Only You’ and it’s a remake from 80’s duo, Yazoo.