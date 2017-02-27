Highlights from The Oscars and The Best of Bill Paxton!

Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61 after complications due to surgery….His movie credits included ”Titanic” and “Apollo 13” to “The Terminator and ”Aliens.“ (True Lies was my favourite)…Television fans knew him for his role as a polygamist, with three wives who expected the best from him, in the HBO series ”Big Love,“ for which he received three Golden Globe nominations.

The Original People’s judge has died

The original people’s court judge, Joseph Wapner, died Sunday at age 97. The People’s Court, on which Wapner decided real small-claims from 1981 to 1993, was one of the granddaddies of the syndicated reality shows of today.

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey have postponed their joint tour

There were two Canadian dates, but the tour was put on hold so Richie can recover from knee surgery. The All The Hits tour was scheduled to kick off on March 15 in Baltimore and run through to May 27 in Fort Lauderdale. It will be rescheduled for this summer

Oscar Highlights

Oscars started with an opening number from Justin Timberlake performing “can’t stop the feeling”….Jimmy Kimmel killed it as host, offering up very cleaver political jabs at the Presidents, candy falling from the roof and bringing in a bus tour…. Moonlight winning Best Picture was the big surprise of the event, and the mistaken announcement that La La Land had won… La La Land won six Oscars. No, seven. Wait! Six.