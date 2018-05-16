Listen Live

UPDATE: A Week Left To Hillsdale Water and Fire Ban Following Repairs to Town Water Tower

Water Being Held In Temporary Storage For Duration of Work

A water and fire ban in Hillsdale has about a week to go. The Township of Springwater has hired a contractor to fix up the inside of the Hillsdale water tower, meaning the water inside was drained and stored in temporary tanks. To make sure there’s enough water for unexpected emergencies, the township enacted a water ban, and a result of that water ban is a fire ban. Can’t fight fires without water. The ban runs until May 25th, affecting all residents on the municipal water system. Filling your swimming pool, watering the lawn, washing the truck, sprinklers, water toys and outdoor burning of any kind are outlawed for the time being. The Township has provided a map for which areas will be affected by the fire ban:

