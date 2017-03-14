Listen Live

Hiring Climate In Barrie ‘Steady’ Into Q2

No cutbacks likely

We heard last week there was a slight dip in the jobless rate in Barrie last month. Now, Manpower says we can expect a ‘steay’ hiring climate in the second quarter (April to June).
and now. A Manpower survey found 13 per cent of employers expecting to take on new staff; no cutbaks are anticipated. “With seasonal variations removed from the data, Barrie’s second quarter Net Employment Outlook of 11 per cent is a seven percentage point increase when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Tara Benson of Manpower’s Barrie office. “It is also a decrease of three percentage points from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a respectable hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

