Historical Emblems Stolen in Alliston

This morning, the owners of Stevenson Farms Bed and Breakfast and Harvest Spa woke up to find the beautiful copper emblems at their gate had been stolen.

The owners say:

It is a terrible shame to lose these emblems. They are one of a kind works of art and there is no replacing the heritage they represent. Our front entrance already feels very empty without them. We have called the OPP and about a dozen scrap yards. The scrap yards shared with me that some people have been caught showing up with copper and bronze pieces from grave sites and other memorials so hopefully this thief is not so smart either…[sic]

Stevenson Farms was first founded in 1832 by William Stevenson and his wife Elizabeth Pringle who came to Canada from Scotland. The house that sits on the site now was built in 1850 and then renovated in 1927 by their grandson Theodore Loblaw.

Theodore was the founder of the Loblaw grocery store chain and also donated the funds to build the hospital in Alliston, Stevenson Memorial Hospital.

The Stevenson estate was the finest in the area with 16 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, 3 sun porches, billiard and banquet halls, tennis courts and one of the area’s first golf and country club.

After Theodore Loblaw’s death, the farmland was sold and is now owned by the Vanderzaag family. But the house itself was passed down to family and is now owned by Stephen and Susanne Milne. Stephen is the great great great grandson of the Stevensons. (Source)

If you know who took the emblems or, have seen the emblems in transit or know where the emblems are now, please let Nottawasaga OPP know. CLICK HERE for contact info.